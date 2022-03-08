Travis Scott's Major Donation After The Astroworld Tragedy Is Turning Heads

Travis Scott is giving back. The rapper has not released any music or performed live following the Astroworld music festival tragedy on November 5, 2021, where 10 audience members died from trampling and asphyxiation during a crowd rush, per The Guardian. In the aftermath of the tragedy, Scott released a statement saying he was "devastated" about the loss of life and never imagined the "severity of the situation" while adding he'd do his best to aid officials in the investigation (via Complex). However, friends and family of the deceased were not receptive of Scott's apologies, with thousands having filed nearly 400 lawsuits against him, Live Nation, and other organizers, according to Billboard. The suits in total seek billions in damages.

For his part, Scott — who has had a history of encouraging violence and reckless behavior at his concerts — has denied any legal liability and requested to have some of the lawsuits to be thrown out, according to BuzzFeed News. As the world waits for the legal proceedings to begin, Scott has announced a major donation for communities in need.