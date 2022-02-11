Kanye West Calls Out Billie Eilish Over Her Supposed Shade Toward Travis Scott

A video making its rounds online from the Billie Eilish concert in Atlanta on February 5 shows the "Ocean Eyes" singer stopping her set to help a distressed fan locate their inhaler. "We're taking care of our people," she said as she resumed the show. "I wait for people to be OK, until I keep going."

Kanye "Ye" West didn't take a liking to what she said and addressed the songwriter in an Instagram post on February 10. "COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES," he wrote in his caption. Ye went on to defend Travis Scott, writing, "NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN'T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE."

On November 5, 2021, 10 people died during and after the "Astroworld" festival where more than 50,000 people crowded the stage, per Insider. As a result, Scott has been released from endorsement deals, magazine covers, and as the headliner at Coachella — with Eilish and Ye were booked as his replacements, per Deadline. However, the "Stronger" rapper announced in the post, "NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM." Meanwhile, Eilish doesn't seem to be bothered. "literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan," she wrote. With Eilish apparently not backing down, we'll just have to wait and see whether Ye goes through with his threat to pull out of Coachella.