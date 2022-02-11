Kanye West Calls Out Billie Eilish Over Her Supposed Shade Toward Travis Scott
For the past few weeks it feels like Kanye "Ye" West has us in a public group chat that we just can't seem to get out of. The Chicago rapper has been posting on Instagram for the better part of February addressing some very personal issues regarding his divorce with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and has used the social media platform to express his disdain for the situation, his concern with his eight-year-old North having a Tik Tok against his will, and blasted the Kardashian clan for not including him in his daughter Chicago's birthday party. On February 6, he even went as far as to suggest that Kim's family was trying to frame him, writing in one post, "I'm being accused of putting a hit on her these ideas can actually get someone locked up."
However, the backlash to these posts hasn't caused Ye to back down — in fact, he's now gunning for someone else: Billie Eilish. While the internet is notorious for stirring up controversy and blogs can often sensationalize a story, it appears Ye didn't like what he read online and misconstrued Eilish's choice of words during her concert as a dig towards his soon-to-be-ex-brother-in-law. The rapper is now demanding the "Bad guy" Singer apologize to Travis Scott.
Billie Eilish stops her show to help a fan
A video making its rounds online from the Billie Eilish concert in Atlanta on February 5 shows the "Ocean Eyes" singer stopping her set to help a distressed fan locate their inhaler. "We're taking care of our people," she said as she resumed the show. "I wait for people to be OK, until I keep going."
Kanye "Ye" West didn't take a liking to what she said and addressed the songwriter in an Instagram post on February 10. "COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES," he wrote in his caption. Ye went on to defend Travis Scott, writing, "NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN'T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE."
On November 5, 2021, 10 people died during and after the "Astroworld" festival where more than 50,000 people crowded the stage, per Insider. As a result, Scott has been released from endorsement deals, magazine covers, and as the headliner at Coachella — with Eilish and Ye were booked as his replacements, per Deadline. However, the "Stronger" rapper announced in the post, "NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM." Meanwhile, Eilish doesn't seem to be bothered. "literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan," she wrote. With Eilish apparently not backing down, we'll just have to wait and see whether Ye goes through with his threat to pull out of Coachella.