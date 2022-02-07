Travis Scott Is Seemingly On Billie Eilish's Mind As She Pauses Show
The relationship between Billie Eilish and her fanbase is much different than most stars', as she has bonded with many of her fans. In fact, the "Bad Guy" singer has blurred the lines between her professional and personal life. "I forget sometimes that they're not literally my friends," she told Variety in 2019 while discussing her listeners. Eilish mentioned how some fans get confused and mistake her for a close friend and wind up playfully roasting her with harsh comments. "But then I remember that it's just part of being friends — you make fun of your friends as a joke," the pop star added. Eilish even hung out in the parking lot of her hotel until 3 a.m. with a "group of girls" that followed her there.
At times, it has been difficult for the "Therefore I Am" singer to compartmentalize her relationship with fans. "So that's why it was so weird to me because I think of them like literally my skin, like part of me and like I how I get through stuff," she said while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2021.
Following the tragic events of his "Astroworld" performance, where fans were trampled to death in November 2021, Travis Scott withdrew from the Coachella 2022 roster and Eilish was named as his replacement. Weeks after being added to Coachella, Eilish put a show on hold and addressed the crowd with a comment that many believed was aimed at Scott.
Billie Eilish stopped a show to help a fan
While performing in Atlanta on February 5 as part of her Happier Than Ever World Tour, Billie Eilish brought the show to a halt when she noticed a distressed fan, per Us Weekly. Footage of the interaction went viral after it was shared by a fan account of the singer on Instagram. "Do we have an inhaler?" Eilish asked her crew over the microphone, and then a man from backstage was seen coming to attend to the fan. "We're taking care of our people, hold on," the "Bored" singer said with the music stopped. "I wait for people to be okay until I keep going," she added, and the crowd replied with thunderous applause. Multiple outlets believed that line was not-so-subtle shade thrown at Travis Scott.
The "Sicko Mode" rapper spoke about the "Astroworld" tragedy during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God in December 2021. Scott said he was unaware of how badly people were being injured during his set. "It's so crazy because I'm that artist too — anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show," the rapper said. Scott mentioned how he had stopped several shows in the past in order to give fans medical attention.
Although Eilish would stop a show to help a fan, she admits that staying connected with her followers has become difficult as her fame has risen. "Especially because there are some creeps out there," she said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2021.