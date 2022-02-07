Travis Scott Is Seemingly On Billie Eilish's Mind As She Pauses Show

The relationship between Billie Eilish and her fanbase is much different than most stars', as she has bonded with many of her fans. In fact, the "Bad Guy" singer has blurred the lines between her professional and personal life. "I forget sometimes that they're not literally my friends," she told Variety in 2019 while discussing her listeners. Eilish mentioned how some fans get confused and mistake her for a close friend and wind up playfully roasting her with harsh comments. "But then I remember that it's just part of being friends — you make fun of your friends as a joke," the pop star added. Eilish even hung out in the parking lot of her hotel until 3 a.m. with a "group of girls" that followed her there.

At times, it has been difficult for the "Therefore I Am" singer to compartmentalize her relationship with fans. "So that's why it was so weird to me because I think of them like literally my skin, like part of me and like I how I get through stuff," she said while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2021.

Following the tragic events of his "Astroworld" performance, where fans were trampled to death in November 2021, Travis Scott withdrew from the Coachella 2022 roster and Eilish was named as his replacement. Weeks after being added to Coachella, Eilish put a show on hold and addressed the crowd with a comment that many believed was aimed at Scott.