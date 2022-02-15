Travis Scott's Late Night Behavior Is Raising Eyebrows

Soon after the Astroworld tragedy unfolded, Kylie Jenner was one of the first celebs to break her silence after Travis Scott's concert left 10 people dead. Kylie, who was still pregnant at the time, made it clear that she was standing by her man, even after the rapper received criticism for not doing enough to calm down the crowd. "I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing," the reality star said in one of her Instagram stories.

Kylie and Scott's relationship has since then managed to hold on strong, as the couple recently welcomed their second child, a son named Wolf Webster, on February 2. However, Scott's late night behavior is now raising some eyebrows, as he was spotted partying the night away with someone who does not look like his baby mama at all — but looks a lot like one of her sisters.