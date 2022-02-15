Travis Scott's Late Night Behavior Is Raising Eyebrows
Soon after the Astroworld tragedy unfolded, Kylie Jenner was one of the first celebs to break her silence after Travis Scott's concert left 10 people dead. Kylie, who was still pregnant at the time, made it clear that she was standing by her man, even after the rapper received criticism for not doing enough to calm down the crowd. "I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing," the reality star said in one of her Instagram stories.
Kylie and Scott's relationship has since then managed to hold on strong, as the couple recently welcomed their second child, a son named Wolf Webster, on February 2. However, Scott's late night behavior is now raising some eyebrows, as he was spotted partying the night away with someone who does not look like his baby mama at all — but looks a lot like one of her sisters.
Travis Scott was spotted with a Kim Kardashian lookalike
According to the Daily Mail, Travis Scott was spotted partying the night away with a woman that looked a whole lot like Kylie Jenner's older sister, Kim Kardashian. In fact, model Chaney Jones has been making headlines for spending time with Kim's estranged husband Kanye "Ye" West. Strangely enough, Scott was spotted leaving a Los Angeles Dave and Buster's after hanging out with Jones until 4 a.m. on Valentine's Day, February 14. It seems the two linked up at a screening of Ye's new documentary, "Jeen-Yuhs." That same day, Kylie celebrated the most romantic day of the year by sharing photos of her family's Valentine's Day gingerbread house and flower bouquets on her Instagram story.
That said, it doesn't appear as though Kylie and Scott are living under the same roof, even though they are now a family of four. One source close to the situation told People, "Being together 24/7 doesn't work, so they still have separate homes. They are not exclusive, but Kylie isn't seeing anyone else, either." Exclusive or not, it looks like Scott might have some explaining to do.