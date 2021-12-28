How Is Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott's Relationship Going Amid The Astroworld Tragedy?

Both Travis Scott and his partner Kylie Jenner have been keeping a rather low profile ever since the Astroworld tragedy in Houston left ten concertgoers dead and dozens more injured on November 5. While Travis claims that he did not witness any of the chaotic scenes that occurred in the crowd while he was performing on stage, people began pushing forward and dragging everyone — including small children — in their path. In an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Travis said that he really didn't know the extent of what had happened until a few minutes before his press conference. "People pass out, you know, things happen at concerts, but something like that," he said, adding that he couldn't hear the screams from the crowd. "I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was okay."

While Scott might not have known what was going on while he was performing, Kylie came under fire for sharing an Instagram Story in which an ambulance could be seen clearly making its way through the crowd, per the Daily Beast. However, she said in her own statement, "I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing." That said, a lot of people can't help but wonder how things look like for Travis and Kylie today as everyone is still trying to make sense of this tragedy.