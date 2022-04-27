Kim Basinger Confirms Her Divorce From Alec Baldwin Was As Complicated As You'd Expect

Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin were one of the it-couples from the 1990s. After meeting on the set of "The Marrying Man" in 1990, Basinger and Baldwin built a life together, marrying in 1993, and welcoming their daughter Ireland in 1995, People reported. Their relationship was fiery from the get-go. The minute Baldwin met the "L.A. Confidential" Oscar winner, he knew exactly where he wanted the romance to go. "He kissed me and then asked me if I wanted kids," she told People.

But things changed at the turn of the century. Basinger filed for divorce from Baldwin in January 2001, but they had been separated for some time. And Basinger's decision wasn't made in haste. "I've known for a year and a half that she was thinking about this," Basinger's father, Don, told People that month. Despite having an array of admirable traits like generosity and a big heart, Baldwin had a major flaw. "His anger," Don claimed. "Alec has this kind of anger where he reaches down for something that hurts, something that may have happened a year or two ago, and then abuses Kim with it."

The divorce was finalized by the following year, according to the Irish Examiner. But that was far from the end. While the details of their marriage were resolved quickly, the details of Ireland's custody were a whole 'nother ball game. The drama played out very much in the public eye, kicking off a stressful time for the entire family.