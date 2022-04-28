Chrishell Stause's Claws Come Out After Christine Quinn Skips The Selling Sunset Reunion

Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn are known for their antagonistic relationship on the Netflix reality show, "Selling Sunset." Over the course of the show's five seasons, viewers have witnessed the ups and downs of their relationship and the many dramatic moments that have resulted. in a March 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Quinn explained, "Chrishell [and I] mainly have a professional relationship, we kind of keep it at that." In a June 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Stause echoed the sentiment, "I don't think it's a secret, you know, we're not friends. But I think the goal is to be able to be coworkers."

By the end of Season 4, this professional relationship had been called into question, as the conflict between the co-stars led to Stause threatening legal action against Quinn. She explained the situation to Vulture in December 2021. "[Quinn] tried to plant a false story when I was going through my divorce and I had to have both sides confirm that it wasn't true and then threaten legal action," Stause said. After all that's happened between them over the years, Stause believes that getting back to being on good terms would be really difficult.

Season 5 premiered on Netflix on April 22 and has revealed things are no less tense between Stause and Quinn now. In fact, the drama heightened even further when the "All My Children" star accused Quinn of lying to get out of the "Selling Sunset" reunion event.