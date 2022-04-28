Chrishell Stause's Claws Come Out After Christine Quinn Skips The Selling Sunset Reunion
Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn are known for their antagonistic relationship on the Netflix reality show, "Selling Sunset." Over the course of the show's five seasons, viewers have witnessed the ups and downs of their relationship and the many dramatic moments that have resulted. in a March 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Quinn explained, "Chrishell [and I] mainly have a professional relationship, we kind of keep it at that." In a June 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Stause echoed the sentiment, "I don't think it's a secret, you know, we're not friends. But I think the goal is to be able to be coworkers."
By the end of Season 4, this professional relationship had been called into question, as the conflict between the co-stars led to Stause threatening legal action against Quinn. She explained the situation to Vulture in December 2021. "[Quinn] tried to plant a false story when I was going through my divorce and I had to have both sides confirm that it wasn't true and then threaten legal action," Stause said. After all that's happened between them over the years, Stause believes that getting back to being on good terms would be really difficult.
Season 5 premiered on Netflix on April 22 and has revealed things are no less tense between Stause and Quinn now. In fact, the drama heightened even further when the "All My Children" star accused Quinn of lying to get out of the "Selling Sunset" reunion event.
Chrishell Stause thinks Christine Quinn was lying
Chrishell Stause took to Twitter on April 27 to respond to a TMZ story calling out Christine Quinn for returning to work just three days after claiming she couldn't attend the "Selling Sunset" reunion due to coming down with COVID-19. Stause used a GIF instead of words to express her belief that her "Selling Sunset" co-star was lying about catching the virus. The GIF featured host Maury Povich stating one of his signature lines: "The lie detector test determined that was a lie." Stause posted her reaction in the comments below TMZ's article to make it clear what she was responding to.
On April 25, a rep for Quinn told People that she decided not to attend the April 24 reunion after testing positive for the coronavirus. Her intention was to avoid passing the virus to the rest of the cast and crew. The rep specified, "She is still feeling under the weather and is taking all necessary precautions to keep her family safe." It turns out that fellow co-star Amanza Smith also tested positive for the virus and attended the reunion via a video call. This option was apparently given to Quinn, as well, but she wasn't feeling up for attending all the same, her rep told TMZ.
Quinn has yet to comment on Stause's accusation that she was lying about her health.