Why Chrishell Stause Threatened To Take Legal Action Against Christine Quinn

Chrishell Stause's status on the hit show "Selling Sunset" is soaring to new heights. That's especially true after her hot relationship with the president and founder of The Oppenheim Group, Jason Oppenheim, is overtaking social media by storm. "We worked so well together, so I think it's just one of those things," Chrishell said about Jason to Elle. "We became best friends and no matter what happens in the future, whether that's aligned or not, I think that we'll always have that friendship. That's what felt safe about sharing it with people, because I didn't have that fear, because this is real life."

Even though all of this good is happening in her life, Chrishell also had experienced some bad as well. Her relationship with her co-worker, the reality star also on "Selling Sunset," Christine Quinn, is basically non-existent. Ever since Chrishell joined The Oppenheim Group for "Selling Sunset" in Season 1, "she was determined to ruffle feathers" according to Elle. However, Christine told Us Magazine on March 6 that the two TV enemies are cordial enough for work. "Chrishell [and I] mainly have a professional relationship, we kind of keep it at that," Christine said. "I don't really see her in the office that much, but, you know, we keep it professional."

Chrishell may disagree with that sentiment, though. At one point, she was thinking about taking legal action against Christine, due to Christine spreading false information about her life.