Famous Director Defends Chris Pratt Amid Public Outcry About His Choice Of Church

Few celebs have attracted controversy in recent years like Chris Pratt. The once-beloved actor's religious and political beliefs have been under scrutiny since a viral Twitter poll declared him "Hollywood's Worst Chris" in 2020 (via The Hollywood Reporter). It all began when Elliot Page tweeted in February 2019 that the Hillsong Church, to which Pratt allegedly belonged, was "infamously anti-LGBTQ." Pratt quickly responded to Page's remarks, writing in an Instagram Story (per NBC News) at the time that he attends "a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone." Hillsong's former global pastor Brian Houston stated on its website that while everyone is welcome, the church "does not affirm all lifestyles."

Things got further convoluted when Houston tweeted in 2019 that Pratt "is not now, and never has been a member of Hillsong Church." In fact, Pratt is actually a member of Los Angeles' Zoe Church, which has no direct ties to Hillsong, per Vox.

The internet was loathe to let go of its grudge with Pratt, however. Once again, a tweet has reignited the debate over Pratt's house of worship — and a famous ally came to his rescue.