Janet Jackson Is Ready To Make Another Huge Change In Her Life

With a career spanning many decades that has allowed her to tour the world, it's fair to say Janet Jackson is "Well Traveled." With her day job of being a performer still going strong, the "Poetic Justice" actor will be making some festival appearances this year in the US. On TikTok, Jackson shared a video clip of her in rehearsals dancing to her "Feedback" single. "In rehearsals for #85DegreeWest Derby Night May 7th in Kentucky at @LynnFamilyStadium! Can't wait to see u guys there!" she wrote.

Jackson was born in Gary, Indiana, and visited her childhood home when filming for her Lifetime and A&E documentary, "JANET." Jackson revealed the street she lived on was always called Jackson Street, explaining it's a myth that it was renamed because of her family name. During a 2022 cover story interview with Allure magazine, it was mentioned that the "That's the Way Love Goes" hitmaker had been living in London for over six years. Jackson insisted if she could live anywhere in the world, it would be in California. However, she currently remains in the UK because it's where her son, Eissa Al Mana, was born.

With a net worth of $180 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, it seems Jackson can afford to live anywhere in the world. That being said, it appears she's willing to say goodbye to her luxurious property in New York.