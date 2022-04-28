Janet Jackson Is Ready To Make Another Huge Change In Her Life
With a career spanning many decades that has allowed her to tour the world, it's fair to say Janet Jackson is "Well Traveled." With her day job of being a performer still going strong, the "Poetic Justice" actor will be making some festival appearances this year in the US. On TikTok, Jackson shared a video clip of her in rehearsals dancing to her "Feedback" single. "In rehearsals for #85DegreeWest Derby Night May 7th in Kentucky at @LynnFamilyStadium! Can't wait to see u guys there!" she wrote.
Jackson was born in Gary, Indiana, and visited her childhood home when filming for her Lifetime and A&E documentary, "JANET." Jackson revealed the street she lived on was always called Jackson Street, explaining it's a myth that it was renamed because of her family name. During a 2022 cover story interview with Allure magazine, it was mentioned that the "That's the Way Love Goes" hitmaker had been living in London for over six years. Jackson insisted if she could live anywhere in the world, it would be in California. However, she currently remains in the UK because it's where her son, Eissa Al Mana, was born.
With a net worth of $180 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, it seems Jackson can afford to live anywhere in the world. That being said, it appears she's willing to say goodbye to her luxurious property in New York.
Janet Jackson is selling her New York apartment for $8.9 million
After selling some personal belongings with Julien's Auction in 2021, it appears Janet Jackson no longer wants to keep her expensive apartment in New York. As reported by People, the "What Have You Done for Me Lately" chart-topper has listed the 2,094 square feet property for a whopping $8.9 million. As seen in images obtained by the outlet, the luxurious apartment is situated on the 34th floor, allowing the home to have a breathtaking view of New York's skyline in every room. Speaking of rooms, it includes three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. If that wasn't enough, the property's many facilities include a spa, a gym, and a swimming pool. There's also valet parking and 24-hour room service from renowned chef Jean-Georges.
Jackson has owned the place for some time, originally purchasing the home in 1998 for $2.8 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. "Whenever entering my apartment of 25 years, I always treasured my home's wonderful location and the breathtaking views that capture the magic and excitement of New York," the powerhouse entertainer said in a statement. "Stepping through its threshold instantly made me feel so tranquil and at peace — so many memories." Real estate Allison Koffman explains the reason the Grammy Award winner has chosen to say goodbye to the apartment is because Jackson feels "it's time for someone else to enjoy it and make new memories."