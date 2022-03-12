Janet Jackson Was Just Pictured In Public For The First Time In A Year

Out and about! That's what Janet Jackson was doing this past week, as she was just spotted in public for the first time in a year.

Over the past year, the pop star has been keeping a low profile despite making headlines for her documentary series. The self-titled documentary took cameras behind the scenes of her career, her family life, and the infamous Super Bowl halftime show scandal with Justin Timberlake, according to HollywoodLife.

But this past year, the singer also began venturing back into public life — just from behind the Zoom screen. Appearing on "The Real" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Jackson discussed her new documentary and hinted at new music, per Rolling Stone, before becoming the cover star for Allure's February issue. As Jackson stepped back into the spotlight, one of the main topics she discussed with Allure was control and how she's in command of her own life. Now, with her story and message out there, the "All For You" singer has been spotted out in public in the most assured yet confident way.