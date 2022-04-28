The Real Reason Travis Barker Visited Robert Kardashian's Grave

There has been an obvious rise in rockstar couples over the past few years, and it goes without saying that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker make up one of them.

After years of hanging out and rumors suggesting they were dating, it was reported in January 2021 that Barker and Kardashian were an item, per Us Weekly. Nine months later, the pair announced they were engaged. On Instagram, Kardashian shared a series of pics from when Barker proposed to her on the beach, decorated with red roses and lit-up white candles. "I woke up all night thinking it was a dream," the reality star wrote. Just a little over a year after making their relationship public, Barker and Kourtney tied the knot (ceremonially, at least) in Las Vegas at the One Love Wedding Chapel, per People. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," Kardashian wrote on Instagram while attaching snapshots from their big day, adding, "Practice makes perfect."

During the latest episode of the Kardashians' new reality show, "The Kardashians," viewers learned why Barker decided to visit Robert Kardashian's grave.