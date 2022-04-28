The Real Reason Travis Barker Visited Robert Kardashian's Grave
There has been an obvious rise in rockstar couples over the past few years, and it goes without saying that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker make up one of them.
After years of hanging out and rumors suggesting they were dating, it was reported in January 2021 that Barker and Kardashian were an item, per Us Weekly. Nine months later, the pair announced they were engaged. On Instagram, Kardashian shared a series of pics from when Barker proposed to her on the beach, decorated with red roses and lit-up white candles. "I woke up all night thinking it was a dream," the reality star wrote. Just a little over a year after making their relationship public, Barker and Kourtney tied the knot (ceremonially, at least) in Las Vegas at the One Love Wedding Chapel, per People. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," Kardashian wrote on Instagram while attaching snapshots from their big day, adding, "Practice makes perfect."
During the latest episode of the Kardashians' new reality show, "The Kardashians," viewers learned why Barker decided to visit Robert Kardashian's grave.
Travis Barker went to Robert Kardashian's grave to ask permission to marry his daughter
In the third episode of "The Kardashians" (via People), viewers found out how Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker went about asking for Kourtney Kardashian's hand in marriage before their Las Vegas wedding.
Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner, was having an emotional one-on-one phone call with Kim Kardashian about her upcoming "Saturday Night Live" gig. On the same call, Kris informed Kim that Travis had asked for her permission to marry Kourtney. "He asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now," she told Kim while getting glammed up. She added, "It was so sweet and so tender. And then he said he went to your dad's grave and asked your dad, and I just lost it." Kris continued, "It's all happy, I just wish your dad was here to see it. I can hardly believe that it's the first time that she's getting married." Kim chided, "That's really crazy that she hasn't been married before," before joking that she's had enough weddings "for all of us."
In the season's trailer, Kourtney reveals that she and Barker want to have children of their own and create a family together. "Family matters," the "I Miss You" hitmaker wrote on Instagram on April 24, sharing a series of pics of the pair spending time with both their families.