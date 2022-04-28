CSI Star Marg Helgenberger Surprises Fans With Exciting Life Update

Many "CSI" fans feel that they have hit the jackpot now that actor Marg Helgenberger is returning to the iconic series. "CSI: Vegas" has been rebooted and she will return to the role of the calm and professional Catherine Willows, according to Entertainment Tonight. "All Rise" fans can also expect her to resume her role as Judge Lisa Banner in Season 3, per Deadline. Even though Helgenberger portrays such serious characters at work, she believes that the family dynamic is an important one.

The actor spoke to Moms in 2020 and shared that she encourages young actors not to delay in starting a family. She said, "I understand if your career is hot right now, but just don't let that stop you from having a family, because the family will always be there for you." In other words, prioritize time with loved ones over landing a specific gig. As she pointed out, "A job, and another job will always come. Even if it means that you will lose out on a role or an opportunity, because a job does not compare to the importance of family."

And it seems as if the actor is taking her own advice and expanding her immediate family. Helgenberger recently took to social media to share some exciting news.