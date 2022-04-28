Amanda Bynes Makes A Startling Claim About The State Of Her Relationship

Amanda Bynes's public career has been filled with ups and downs. She rose to fame as a prolific child star, appearing in moves like "What a Girl Wants" and "She's the Man," in addition to starring in a slew of television shows. But after a series of bizarre public incidents that ended with a psychiatric hold, a judge ordered Bynes' mother, Lynn, to be the actor's conservator. The agreement, which started in lasted nearly nine years, ended in March 2022, leaving Bynes in full control of her financial and personal decisions.

"Amanda appreciates the love and support of her fans during this time," Bynes' attorney, David A. Esquibias, told TMZ. Adding, "Now that the conservatorship has ended, she looks forward to completing her bachelor's degree and living her life."

And while Bynes's future post-conservatorship initially seemed promising, the former Hollywood starlet seems to be in muddy waters once more. Now, she's making some shocking claims about her relationship with fiancé Paul Michael.