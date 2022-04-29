What Amber Heard Wanted Johnny Depp To Know A Year After Their Divorce
So many grim, disturbing details have emerged about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship that it's easy to forget when we last saw them as a couple in love. Before all the allegations of abuse and before those grisly audio recordings, Heard and Depp were on a rollercoaster romance after meeting on the set of "The Rum Diary" in 2009. During their various legal battles the past few years, some positive memories from their relationship have been highlighted by both Depp and Heard. As Depp testified in the ongoing defamation case against Heard, the beginning of their relationship felt "too good to be true," per the Daily Mail. "She was attentive, she was loving, she was smart, she was funny, she was understanding. We had many things in common ... blues music, literature," Depp recalled.
Heard remembered a similar fond beginning while testifying in Depp's 2021 libel case against The Sun. Heard described their courtship as something akin to a fairy tale, like she was "dating a king," per the Irish Examiner. "When Johnny and I were together, it was like we were the only people in the world. We loved the same music, and poetry, and art — we would just sit and talk for hours," Heard said. "He was engaging and intellectual and dark and funny ... I was captivated. I had never been with someone like him."
Alas, the love story ended very differently, but an April 27 witness testimony suggested Heard harbored regrets, even after her divorce from Depp.
Amber Heard missed Johnny Depp after divorcing
Johnny Depp remained fondly on Amber Heard's mind even years after their divorce. Christian Carino, ex-talent agent to both actors, was questioned about text and email exchanges between himself and Heard in a pre-recorded deposition played in court on April 27. In an August 2017 text, Heard asked Carino to pass on a message to Depp, per People. "I've written so many notes. Can you give him one?" Heard requested. "I don't know how or where to start. There's no way to begin and all I have to say, but I have so many. Finally I am single, clear in my heart and mind. I just want him to know I love him and that I am sorry."
Carino testified that he thought Heard wanted to make up with Depp, especially as her year-long relationship with Tesla CEO Elon Musk ended that month. In another text to Carino in September 2017, Heard bemoaned about Depp, "God I miss him" and in one from June 2018, she simply wrote, "I text him happy birthday."
As Carino testified, Heard was quick to jump into her relationship with Musk after divorcing Depp (per the Daily Mail). However, as the agent emailed Heard in 2018, "You weren't in love with [Elon]. You told me 1,000 times you were just feeling space." Heard's reply seemingly confirmed this, reading, "I know but I wanted time to grieve and recover in my own time."