What Amber Heard Wanted Johnny Depp To Know A Year After Their Divorce

So many grim, disturbing details have emerged about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship that it's easy to forget when we last saw them as a couple in love. Before all the allegations of abuse and before those grisly audio recordings, Heard and Depp were on a rollercoaster romance after meeting on the set of "The Rum Diary" in 2009. During their various legal battles the past few years, some positive memories from their relationship have been highlighted by both Depp and Heard. As Depp testified in the ongoing defamation case against Heard, the beginning of their relationship felt "too good to be true," per the Daily Mail. "She was attentive, she was loving, she was smart, she was funny, she was understanding. We had many things in common ... blues music, literature," Depp recalled.

Heard remembered a similar fond beginning while testifying in Depp's 2021 libel case against The Sun. Heard described their courtship as something akin to a fairy tale, like she was "dating a king," per the Irish Examiner. "When Johnny and I were together, it was like we were the only people in the world. We loved the same music, and poetry, and art — we would just sit and talk for hours," Heard said. "He was engaging and intellectual and dark and funny ... I was captivated. I had never been with someone like him."

Alas, the love story ended very differently, but an April 27 witness testimony suggested Heard harbored regrets, even after her divorce from Depp.