Tom Ford Throws Some Serious Shade At Katy Perry

When Tom Ford has something to say about fashion, people listen. The American designer is more than just one of the most famous luxury clothing designers in the U.S.; he is one of the most influential creators ever in the fashion industry. A little brand called Gucci can thank Ford for helping bring the Italian fashion house to relevancy from near extinction, as dramatized in the 2021 film "House of Gucci," i-D recapped.

Ford then put his own name on products, starting with beauty products and perfume through a deal with Estée Lauder and then his own luxury fashion brand for men and women. Jay-Z, one of Ford's biggest fans, even released a song called "Tom Ford." According to Ford, the rapper emailed him to tell him all about the song. "I had to go to this thing called Rap Translator or something like that online to translate so I could understand 'what does it mean?'" Ford told CNBC.

With all his experience in the spotlight, Ford surprisingly admitted that when he saw Jay-Z perform the song live with "Tom Ford" written in lights on the stage, he wanted to hide from the publicity. "I'm a very, very private person and I'm extremely shy, which you wouldn't know because I have mastered the kind of public ability to perform, it's part of my job," he admitted. Not shy enough, though, to not say what he really thinks when someone is guilty of a fashion faux-pas, especially a fellow celebrity.