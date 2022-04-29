Howie Mandel Reveals The Harsh Mental Impact He Faced Amid The Pandemic

Howie Mandel isn't afraid to speak about his struggles with mental health. Since the late 2000s, the Canadian comedian and TV host has been open about living with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). In Mandel's case, his OCD manifests as fear of germs. Mandel navigates life avoiding doorknobs, handrails and even people, he said on ABC News' 20/20 in 2009. If a lot of hands have touched an object or fixture, he would go nowhere near it. That's the reason Mandel was fist-bumping "Deal or No Deal" contestants way before the COVID-19 pandemic made it an everyday greeting for many around the world.

"In my mind, this is a petri dish," Mandel told David Muir, pointing to the palm of his hand. Thus, avoiding people's palms is crucial. "Otherwise I would spend days, as I have in the past in my life, in the men's room rubbing and scrubbing and scalding," he explained. Living most of his life undiagnosed inspired Mandel to become an advocate for mental health. "Back in the 1960s, when I was growing up, my symptoms didn't have a name, and you didn't go to the doctor to find out," he wrote in a March essay for ADDitude.

Mandel has been equally open about his physical health, often encouraging folks to seek medical attention after his own negligence led to high-cholesterol complications, he told the Houston Chronicle in 2019. When Mandel fell ill with COVID-19, he didn't hesitate to draw attention to both his mental and physical health struggles.