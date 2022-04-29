Pete Davidson Proves He's Willing To Take On Kanye West In Latest Stand-Up Set

For the first few months after Kanye "Ye" West started going after Pete Davidson — who, as we all know, is dating Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian — on social media, the "Saturday Night Live" comedian stayed pretty quiet about it. But Ye had to know that Davidson was going to talk about it eventually. The man makes jokes about his personal life for a living.

Ye's jabs at Davidson took the form of highly personal (and quickly deleted) Instagram posts, cartoon music video murders, and the occasional rap lyric. While some of the attacks seemed silly, others were pretty disturbing, and even contributed to Ye losing some work. But Davidson seemed to laugh off even the more threatening posts Ye had been lobbing his way.

"The King of Staten Island" star finally addressed the Ye issue directly in a standup set on April 28, making the beef between the two his opening jokes. And shots were definitely fired — verbal shots, that is.