Johnny Depp's Bodyguard Testifies About The Changes He Saw In His Client
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.
Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are entering the final stages in their weeks-long court battle that's being compared to a "soap opera," per AP. The former couple's troubled marriage first came to light in 2016 when Heard alleged that her ex-husband was violent, cites NBC News. "During the entirety of our relationship, Johnny Depp has been verbally and physically abusive to me," testified the "Aquaman" star.
Depp and Heard's issues escalated in 2018 after Heard wrote an opinion piece for The Washington Post, where she described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Although the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star's name was never directly mentioned, the piece was seemingly written about him. Depp's lawyers state the WaPo article was completely fabricated and has been detrimental to his acting career. Now, citing defamation, Depp's seeking $50 million in damages from Heard
Additionally, Depp has denied all forms of abuse. His legal team even claims it was Heard who was the physically and verbally abusive one. That's why Heard countersued her ex-husband for double the amount at $100 million, also citing defamation. Now Depp's former bodyguard, Malcolm Connolly, took the stand, contributing more details about the former couple's violent relationship. Connolly testified that his client, Depp, had physical markings of violence on his face, according to the Daily Mail.
Johnny Depp showed signs of physical violence according to his former bodyguard
Johnny Depp's former protection officer Malcolm Connolly testified virtually in the Virginia court on April 28, reports the Daily Mail. In the midst of Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard's defamation battle, Connolly took the stand and clarified he never saw the two hurt each other personally, but saw signs of physical violence on his client, such as "swelling" and "scratches." The security guard also told a judge Heard became "a bit more feisty" and "demanding" during the former Hollywood pair's marriage, where as in return, Depp started to become "quiet."
Connolly testified about a group photo he took of Depp and Heard while on their honeymoon in 2013. In the picture, Connolly claimed that Depp shows signs of a serious injury on his nose. While explaining what he thought might have caused Depp's visible swelling and redness, the security guard appeased the courtroom audience by answering with, "Either he's walked into a door, or a door has walked into him." During the defamation trial, Depp alleged that Heard bullied him during the entirety of their relationship, reports the Independent.
The former couple's trial is expected to last the entire month of May, with Heard on deck to take the witness stand in days to come. Depp's time on the stand finalized on April 25.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.