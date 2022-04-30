Johnny Depp's Bodyguard Testifies About The Changes He Saw In His Client

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are entering the final stages in their weeks-long court battle that's being compared to a "soap opera," per AP. The former couple's troubled marriage first came to light in 2016 when Heard alleged that her ex-husband was violent, cites NBC News. "During the entirety of our relationship, Johnny Depp has been verbally and physically abusive to me," testified the "Aquaman" star.

Depp and Heard's issues escalated in 2018 after Heard wrote an opinion piece for The Washington Post, where she described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Although the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star's name was never directly mentioned, the piece was seemingly written about him. Depp's lawyers state the WaPo article was completely fabricated and has been detrimental to his acting career. Now, citing defamation, Depp's seeking $50 million in damages from Heard

Additionally, Depp has denied all forms of abuse. His legal team even claims it was Heard who was the physically and verbally abusive one. That's why Heard countersued her ex-husband for double the amount at $100 million, also citing defamation. Now Depp's former bodyguard, Malcolm Connolly, took the stand, contributing more details about the former couple's violent relationship. Connolly testified that his client, Depp, had physical markings of violence on his face, according to the Daily Mail.