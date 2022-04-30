Andy Cohen Just Welcomed A New Member To His Family
Andy Cohen has been a doting dad since 2019, when he welcomed his son, Benjamin Allen, via surrogate. At the time, the then-50-year-old Bravo host revealed he never dreamed he would ever be a father, despite always knowing that he wanted to start a family. Cohen told People that "as a gay man, I never thought it was in the cards for me." He began the surrogacy process in 2017, the outlet noted.
Cohen's foray into fatherhood was pretty public. He was famously feted by a large group of "Real Housewives" stars days before baby Benjamin was born on February 4, 2019, per Bravo. Since then, he has regularly documented adorable father-son moments on his Instagram page, including Ben's third birthday, which happened to take place on the same day Cohen was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Of his life as a single dad, Cohen told Forbes that he is "vigilant" about balancing his work schedule with his home life. "The good thing about my schedule is I'm in and out all day," the "Watch What Happens Live" host explained. "I wake up with him every morning. I get him ready... I feel like having the consistency of me being around the house a lot is the most important thing." But that morning routine's about to change, as Ben isn't an only child any longer.
Andy Cohen shocked fans with his daughter's birth announcement
On April 29, Andy Cohen surprised fans with a second baby announcement. The 53-year-old Bravo host captioned an Instagram photo of him swaddling a newborn baby girl. "HERE'S LUCY!!!!!" Cohen wrote. "Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!" Cohen revealed his daughter weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces, and was born in New York City, once again, via surrogate. "Her big brother can't wait to meet her!" he wrote, before giving a shoutout to his "rockstar" surrogate. Cohen also described his daughter's birth as a "miracle."
The second-time father later marveled on Twitter, writing. "I'm a GIRL DAD!" He also shared photos on his Instagram Story as he held baby Lucy after spending the night in the hospital with her. "Good morning, indeed!" Cohen tweeted. "Waking up in the hospital with my sweet sweet DAUGHTER. Life is good."
While Cohen kept Baby No. 2 a secret until her birth, he recently did hint that having second child was something he was thinking about. Last November, Cohen told Entertainment Tonight that he wanted to give his son a sibling. "I think about it all the time," he said of expanding his family. "I think it might be nice for [Ben]. I'm a single parent, and so it's just us. There's always people around, but I think it will be nice for him."