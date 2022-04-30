Andy Cohen Just Welcomed A New Member To His Family

Andy Cohen has been a doting dad since 2019, when he welcomed his son, Benjamin Allen, via surrogate. At the time, the then-50-year-old Bravo host revealed he never dreamed he would ever be a father, despite always knowing that he wanted to start a family. Cohen told People that "as a gay man, I never thought it was in the cards for me." He began the surrogacy process in 2017, the outlet noted.

Cohen's foray into fatherhood was pretty public. He was famously feted by a large group of "Real Housewives" stars days before baby Benjamin was born on February 4, 2019, per Bravo. Since then, he has regularly documented adorable father-son moments on his Instagram page, including Ben's third birthday, which happened to take place on the same day Cohen was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Of his life as a single dad, Cohen told Forbes that he is "vigilant" about balancing his work schedule with his home life. "The good thing about my schedule is I'm in and out all day," the "Watch What Happens Live" host explained. "I wake up with him every morning. I get him ready... I feel like having the consistency of me being around the house a lot is the most important thing." But that morning routine's about to change, as Ben isn't an only child any longer.