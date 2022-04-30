Queen Latifah Just Made A Rare Public Appearance With Her Partner Eboni Nichols

Queen Latifah is fiercely protective of her love life, making it abundantly clear in interviews that it's not something she's comfortable talking about. After the Grammy-winning artist performed at Long Beach Pride in 2012, there was speculation that it was her way of coming out as gay. "That definitely wasn't the case. I've never dealt with the question of my personal life in public," she later told Entertainment Weekly. "It's just not gonna happen."

She'd previously addressed the topic in a 2008 interview with The New York Times, saying, "I don't care if people think I'm gay or not. Assume whatever you want. You do it anyway." But avoiding nosy tabloid reporters and pesky paparazzi is difficult when you live in the public eye, and Latifah has been linked to a few women over the years, according to Who's Dated Who. In 2010, Dirt reported she and one of her rumored girlfriends, personal trainer Jeanette Jenkins, even purchased a home together in Los Angeles.

Latifah and Jenkins allegedly dated for eight years before calling it quits in 2011, per the National Enquirer, and insiders claimed that the woman Latifah was linked to next was one cause of their breakup.