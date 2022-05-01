The Tragic Death Of ER Actress Jossara Jinaro

The entertainment industry's mourning the loss of Jossara Jinaro, a veteran actor who was active in television and movies for more than two decades. Jinaro's husband shared the devastating news on her Facebook page. "With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022," he wrote. "Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family." According to Deadline, Jinaro was 48 years old.

A friend of Jinaro's set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her medical bills, revealing that Jinaro had been receiving treatment for Cancer of Unknown Primary, which is typically incurable and difficult to treat. Jinaro was diagnosed with the rapidly progressing disease months after giving birth to her second child.

Jinaro appeared on a number of popular television series, including "ER," "Judging Amy," and the soap opera "Passions." The Brazilian-born star also filmed the telenovela "La Bella Ceci" in Colombia where she grew up, and her acting résumé includes small roles in the 2005 Rob Zombie horror flick "The Devil's Rejects" and the 2002 Arnold Schwarzenegger action movie "Collateral Damage." However, her true love was the stage. "There is nothing like sharing a story with someone who is right in front of you. You hear their sniffling, laughter, breathing, and you feel their tears," she told The General Hospital Wub Tub in 2011.