Who Are Naomi Judd's Grandchildren?

Naomi Judd was an icon of her time. Before she died on April 30 at the age of 76, she was known as one of the most gifted voices in the country music industry. Along with her daughter Wynonna Judd, they scored 20 top 10 hits, with 14 No. 1 singles and five Grammys, along with numerous other awards, per The New York Times. But Naomi's life had just as many lowlights as it did highlights. The country singer never shied away from openly talking about her mental health issues, which included her struggle with severe depression. Back in 2017, she told "TODAY," "I didn't get off my couch for two years. I was so depressed I couldn't move. My husband (Larry Strickland) and my girlfriends and Ashley would come over and I would just go upstairs and lock the door to my bedroom."

And while her family did try to support her through the good times and the bad, a lot isn't known beyond her relationship with her two daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd. In fact, a lot of people can't help but wonder how many grandchildren the country singer had and what kind of grandmother she was behind closed doors.