Who Are Naomi Judd's Grandchildren?
Naomi Judd was an icon of her time. Before she died on April 30 at the age of 76, she was known as one of the most gifted voices in the country music industry. Along with her daughter Wynonna Judd, they scored 20 top 10 hits, with 14 No. 1 singles and five Grammys, along with numerous other awards, per The New York Times. But Naomi's life had just as many lowlights as it did highlights. The country singer never shied away from openly talking about her mental health issues, which included her struggle with severe depression. Back in 2017, she told "TODAY," "I didn't get off my couch for two years. I was so depressed I couldn't move. My husband (Larry Strickland) and my girlfriends and Ashley would come over and I would just go upstairs and lock the door to my bedroom."
And while her family did try to support her through the good times and the bad, a lot isn't known beyond her relationship with her two daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd. In fact, a lot of people can't help but wonder how many grandchildren the country singer had and what kind of grandmother she was behind closed doors.
Naomi Judd's relationship with her grandchildren revealed
While Naomi Judd's relationship with her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, was complicated, that wasn't the case with her grandchildren. Her daughter Wynonna has two children, Elijah and Grace, from her marriage to Arch Kelley III. Back in 2008, the chart-topper opened up about her life as a grandmother and how she prioritized them over her own career sometimes. In fact, Naomi told People that she was almost late for a flight because she was too busy making hot chocolate and spending quality time with her grandchildren. She recalled at the time, "When I got to the airport, I was almost late. The guy there knows me, and said, 'You have never been late in 20 years.' And I said, 'Life is more important than show business.'"
In an interview with Grand in 2011, Naomi also revealed that Elijah and Grace inspired her daily. Because she raised her daughters as a single mother, the singer said she was grateful for the opportunity to do some things differently with her grandchildren. She said, "Now that I have time, I can experience curiosity, playfulness and all the things that were in short supply when I was a mother. I do get to experience a second version of childhood as I rediscover things." There's no doubt that Naomi's entire family, just like all her fans, already miss her.