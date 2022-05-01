The Truth About Naomi Judd's Relationship With Her Famous Daughters

Naomi Judd's death at the age of 76 has people talking not only about her illustrious and successful career as a country music star, but also all of the headlines she's made because of her personal life throughout the years. Even though she's known as one of the most celebrated artists in the music industry, with 14 No. 1 hit singles, Naomi was also open about her struggles with mental illness and living with severe depression. She told "Good Morning America" in 2016, "They see me in rhinestones, you know, with glitter in my hair, that really is who I am," before adding, "But then I would come home and not leave the house for three weeks, and not get out of my pajamas, and not practice normal hygiene."

That said, Naomi's relationship with her two daughters, Ashley and Wynonna Judd, has not been easy, either. And that's not just because of Naomi's personal struggles, but also because of some of the circumstances from their upbringing. Even though Naomi and Wynonna became one of the most successful duos in country music, while Ashley has always been a big name in the movie biz, their humble beginnings were far from the glitz and glamour they've become accustomed to in both Nashville and Hollywood.