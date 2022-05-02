Vanessa Bryant Has A Heartbreaking Message For Her Late Daughter Gigi

Hearts were collectively shattered everywhere when it was confirmed that legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant were tragically killed in a helicopter crash along with seven other passengers.

Following the devastating news, wife and mother Vanessa Bryant issued a public statement on her Instagram profile. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri," she penned in the January 29 post. "I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon," she continued.

But now, Vanessa has a new message for Gianna — one that is warmly reminiscent of a moving tribute Gianna's late father, Kobe, wrote many years before...