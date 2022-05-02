Kylie Jenner Shares Candid Update On Her Postpartum Health Journey
Kylie Jenner learned that being in the spotlight can cause undue pressure on a person after giving birth. Only weeks after having her first child — daughter, Stormi Webster — the cosmetics mogul was self-conscious when she appeared in a Calvin Klein photoshoot alongside her sisters. "This is gonna be kind of my first photoshoot after Stormi and doing like my first few fittings and getting back into it, it's kind of hard and discouraging," she said on an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" at the time, via E! News.
A year after Stormi was born, Jenner still wanted to lose weight. "I need to lose 20 pounds but this just looks too good!" she wrote in a 2018 Snapchat while showing a tray of freshly baked rolls. During an Instagram Live session in 2019, the reality TV star admitted that before becoming a mom, she did not have to worry about her diet, and would indulge in junk food whenever she wanted. But Jenner was forced to change her dietary habits after her first pregnancy. "And I also think after a child, it really does take just as long to get your body back as it did to create a child," she said, via E! News.
In 2020, Jenner revealed that she used an unconventional technique in order to follow her diet. "I avoid late-night cravings because I lock myself in my bedroom," she told Harper's Bazaar. Now, after giving birth to her second child, Jenner offered fans insight into her second postpartum journey.
Kylie Jenner's major weight loss
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child — a baby boy — into the world on February 6. Less than three months later, "The Kardashians" star revealed she had made significant strides in reaching her desired weight. "Gained 60lbs again this pregnancy ... down 40lbs," Jenner wrote in an Instagram Story on April 29 featuring a black and white photo of a treadmill, via People. The Kylie Cosmetics owner was fine with taking a measured approach to weight loss. "[J]ust trying to be healthy and patient," she added in the caption. Jenner said her workouts consisted mostly of low-impact exercises, including pilates and walking.
Previously, the reality TV star spoke about the difficulties she encountered after having her baby boy. "This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter," Jenner said during an Instagram Live session on March 15, according to Life & Style. Jenner was candid about her postpartum experience. "It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually ... it's just crazy," Jenner added. It was important for Jenner to be transparent with her fanbase, especially for mothers. "I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that," the cosmetics magnate said, while mentioning how social media can misrepresent a new mother's difficult journey. "[I]t hasn't been easy for me either," she added.
It was important for Jenner to remind other moms — and herself — how difficult the postpartum experience could be. "It's OK not to be OK," she said during the IG Live.