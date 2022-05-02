Kylie Jenner Shares Candid Update On Her Postpartum Health Journey

Kylie Jenner learned that being in the spotlight can cause undue pressure on a person after giving birth. Only weeks after having her first child — daughter, Stormi Webster — the cosmetics mogul was self-conscious when she appeared in a Calvin Klein photoshoot alongside her sisters. "This is gonna be kind of my first photoshoot after Stormi and doing like my first few fittings and getting back into it, it's kind of hard and discouraging," she said on an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" at the time, via E! News.

A year after Stormi was born, Jenner still wanted to lose weight. "I need to lose 20 pounds but this just looks too good!" she wrote in a 2018 Snapchat while showing a tray of freshly baked rolls. During an Instagram Live session in 2019, the reality TV star admitted that before becoming a mom, she did not have to worry about her diet, and would indulge in junk food whenever she wanted. But Jenner was forced to change her dietary habits after her first pregnancy. "And I also think after a child, it really does take just as long to get your body back as it did to create a child," she said, via E! News.

In 2020, Jenner revealed that she used an unconventional technique in order to follow her diet. "I avoid late-night cravings because I lock myself in my bedroom," she told Harper's Bazaar. Now, after giving birth to her second child, Jenner offered fans insight into her second postpartum journey.