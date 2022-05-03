How Rihanna Stole The Met Gala Without Even Being There

Fans and fashion experts alike look forward to Rihanna's fashion-forward looks at the Met Gala. In 2015, she arrived in an instantly iconic yellow dress from designer Guo Pei. It was a difficult piece to pull off, as the dress weighed a reported 55 pounds. The designer believed the "What's My Name?" singer was one of the few people who could have looked so elegant in such a complicated piece. "Even when the dress was on my runway, it was not as perfect as how Rihanna interpreted it," Pei told Elle in 2015. While showing up fashionably late in September 2021 — as the last celebrity to arrive at the gala's red carpet — Rihanna once again stole the show. That time, she sported a black Balenciaga overcoat by Demna Gvasalia. "Its black ruffles and voluminous scale were a chic interpretation of all-American style," Vogue wrote at the time.

Even being pregnant could not slow Rihanna down from experimenting with fashion. "I thought to myself, 'There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,'" she told Vogue for the cover story of their May 2022 issue. "I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing," the Fenty Beauty owner added.

Unfortunately, Rihanna was unable to fly to the 2022 Met Gala due to her pregnancy being so far along, per Elle. That still did not stop her from once again making a show-stealing impression.