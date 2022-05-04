Whoopi Goldberg Holds Nothing Back As She Rips Into The Roe V. Wade Decision

On "The View," Whoopi Goldberg took time to defend the Roe v. Wade ruling, saying that no one should ever speak on what one decides to do with their bodies. "You got people telling me I gotta wear a mask, or don't wear a mask, or do this. Everybody wants to tell me what to do! This is my body!" she said. "My doctor, and myself, and my child — that's who makes the decision."

"This is not a religious issue, this is a human issue" the EGOT winner continued. She also went on to explain that women in America get the short end of the stick, and their rights are being ripped away from them. "Women in this country lived forever with it being illegal. Women, when they decide something is not right for them, they're going to take it into their own hands. Well, we got tired of tripping over women in bathrooms, public bathrooms, who were giving themselves abortions because there was nowhere safe, nowhere clean, nowhere to go. This law came about because people wanted people to have somewhere safe and somewhere clean."

Goldberg has always been outspoken about abortion rights. For her, this shocking court decision is deeply personal. In an essay for Angela Bonavoglia's "The Choices We Made," she wrote how she had to resort to self-abortion when she was a teenager. "I found out I was pregnant when I was fourteen," she wrote, per People. "I didn't get a period. I talked to nobody. I panicked. I sat in hot baths. I drank these strange concoctions girls told me about ... I got violently ill. At that moment I was more afraid of having to explain to anybody what was wrong than of going to the park with a hanger, which is what I did."