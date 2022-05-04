Jed Duggar's Name For His Baby Boy Has An Unexpected Link To The Kardashians
Jed Duggar married his wife, Katey Duggar, in April 2021 after a year of dating. A family rep discussed the wedding with People following the big day, commenting, "It was a beautiful ceremony and the entire family is so happy for them." Just five months later, in September 2021, the reality television star took to Instagram to share the exciting news that he and Katey were expecting a baby. In a pair of adorable photos, the couple held a felt board sign that read, "And then there were 3. Baby Duggar Spring '22." In the accompanying caption, Jed wrote, "She tested positive, but not for Covid."
At the time, the couple's Instagram caption attracted disapproval. "Without a Crystal Ball" host Katie Joy was one to call them out in an Instagram post of her own. "Even though a lot of people have made similar announcements like this – I find it so insensitive," she wrote, adding the Duggar's native Arkansas "is facing some of the worst with Covid right now due to low vaccination rates."
Despite the announcement faux pas, Jed returned to YouTube in January to reveal the sex of their bundle of joy to be a baby boy. And much to the excitement of the new parents, the latest addition to the Duggar family has now officially arrived, and he has a surprising connection to another reality TV family.
Jed Duggar and Khloe Kardashian have something in common
Jed Duggar took to Instagram on May 4 to announce the birth of his first child, a son named Truett Oliver Duggar. A snap of the happy family, centering Katey Duggar as she rested in the hospital bed with their son in her arms, accompanied the announcement. Jed wrote, "He's here! We love you so much, baby True!" After giving the birth stats, including True's time of birth and weight, the TLC star provided the meaning behind the boy's name. Truett means a warrior for Christ, while Oliver simply means peace — both names that certainly honor the "19 Kids and Counting" alum's religious background.
The newest addition to the Duggar family also happens to share a name with reality television star Khloé Kardashian's daughter, True Thompson. In Kardashian's case, however, the motivation didn't come from her spiritual beliefs. Following True's birth in April 2018, her grandmother, Kris Jenner, explained the name choice on Twitter. "FUN FACT... my Grandfather's name on my Dad's side was True Otis Houghton....my real Dad's name was Robert True Houghton," she wrote.
Kardashian explained how she arrived at the name in a post on her app around the same time, per Harper's Bazaar. "I knew I wanted my baby to have a 'T' initial, so one night ... my grandma MJ suggested True," she explained. After MJ gave some additional information about the family significance of the name, it stuck. A tale of two Trues!