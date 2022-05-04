Jed Duggar's Name For His Baby Boy Has An Unexpected Link To The Kardashians

Jed Duggar married his wife, Katey Duggar, in April 2021 after a year of dating. A family rep discussed the wedding with People following the big day, commenting, "It was a beautiful ceremony and the entire family is so happy for them." Just five months later, in September 2021, the reality television star took to Instagram to share the exciting news that he and Katey were expecting a baby. In a pair of adorable photos, the couple held a felt board sign that read, "And then there were 3. Baby Duggar Spring '22." In the accompanying caption, Jed wrote, "She tested positive, but not for Covid."

At the time, the couple's Instagram caption attracted disapproval. "Without a Crystal Ball" host Katie Joy was one to call them out in an Instagram post of her own. "Even though a lot of people have made similar announcements like this – I find it so insensitive," she wrote, adding the Duggar's native Arkansas "is facing some of the worst with Covid right now due to low vaccination rates."

Despite the announcement faux pas, Jed returned to YouTube in January to reveal the sex of their bundle of joy to be a baby boy. And much to the excitement of the new parents, the latest addition to the Duggar family has now officially arrived, and he has a surprising connection to another reality TV family.