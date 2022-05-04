Post Malone Is About To Expand His Family In A Major Way

There is a lot going on in Post Malone's world. After earning himself nine Grammy Award nominations and releasing three studio albums — "Stoney," "Beerbongs & Bentleys," and "Hollywood's Bleeding" — it appears he wants to expand his discography with new music.

On April 27, the "I Fall Apart" hitmaker revealed on Twitter that his fourth studio album will be out in a matter of months. Scheduled for a June 3 release, the project is titled "Twelve Carat Toothache." As of this writing, a tracklist has yet to be announced. With that being said, if you were to go by his résumé of songs, big collaborations could be on the cards. His most recent single, "One Right Now," featured singer The Weeknd and peaked at No. 6 on the U.S. Hot 100, becoming Malone's 10th top 10 entry on the chart.

During a cover story interview with Billboard magazine in January, the star revealed that "Twelve Carat Toothache" is going to be his shortest album to date in length, totaling 45 minutes. "[The new songs] speak more to how I'm feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream," Malone told the outlet, adding, "The duality, the balance of everything, I think that's what makes this album feel like it's glued together." With new music on its way, it has been announced that Malone will also be expanding his family as well as his discography.