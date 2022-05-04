Post Malone Is About To Expand His Family In A Major Way
There is a lot going on in Post Malone's world. After earning himself nine Grammy Award nominations and releasing three studio albums — "Stoney," "Beerbongs & Bentleys," and "Hollywood's Bleeding" — it appears he wants to expand his discography with new music.
On April 27, the "I Fall Apart" hitmaker revealed on Twitter that his fourth studio album will be out in a matter of months. Scheduled for a June 3 release, the project is titled "Twelve Carat Toothache." As of this writing, a tracklist has yet to be announced. With that being said, if you were to go by his résumé of songs, big collaborations could be on the cards. His most recent single, "One Right Now," featured singer The Weeknd and peaked at No. 6 on the U.S. Hot 100, becoming Malone's 10th top 10 entry on the chart.
During a cover story interview with Billboard magazine in January, the star revealed that "Twelve Carat Toothache" is going to be his shortest album to date in length, totaling 45 minutes. "[The new songs] speak more to how I'm feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream," Malone told the outlet, adding, "The duality, the balance of everything, I think that's what makes this album feel like it's glued together." With new music on its way, it has been announced that Malone will also be expanding his family as well as his discography.
Post Malone is going to be a first-time dad
There is no better time to say "Congratulations," as it has been announced that Post Malone is going to be a father for the first time. The rapper is currently in a relationship with his girlfriend, whose identity has yet to be revealed to the public. Over the weekend, the couple celebrated the big news with their family, according to TMZ. "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," the "Better Now" chart-topper exclusively told People, adding, "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."
Over on Twitter, it appears fans are just as excited over Malone's latest update as we are. "Awww just the most sweetest special news I just want Austin to be happy xo," one user tweeted, referring to his real name, Austin Richard Post. "Awww he's gonna be the best dad ever," another person shared. "Posty I've never been so f**king happy for you, congratulations mannnn," a third user remarked. Congrats, Post Malone!