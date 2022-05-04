Drake Just Proved He's Not One To Mess With When It Comes To His Son

In 2021, Drake dedicated his Billboard Artist of the Decade award to his son Adonis, and we saw then how much he loves him. Now the "God's Plan" rapper is taking aim at online trolls who try to come for his 3-year-old boy in the comments. Popular Instagram account Comments By Celebs has just posted three screengrabs of an exchange between Drake, who goes by the handle "Champagne Papi" on IG, and a troll.

It seems to have started when the former "Degrassi" star responded to an Instagram post that mocked basketball star Ja Morant's father Tee for showing absolute devotion to his son during the playoffs. Drake commented on the post, saying in part, "I know I'mma be this way even if my son is in a rubix cube competition." When a troll replied to the "Yolo" rapper, saying his son plays with ghost writers (echoing the Meek Mill beef), Drake went next level.

Replying, "I just followed your girl cuz she's prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life," Drake did just that. Both Comments By Celebs and The Shade Room found and posted screengrabs of Drake not only following the man's wife, but also sliding into her DMs with, "I'm here for u ma." Dannnng. No word yet if the wife has taken up with the "One Dance" rapper, but the lesson here is: Keep Adonis' name out ya mouth.