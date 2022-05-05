Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Her Unique Connection To Britney Spears

Britney Spears has made her love for Drew Barrymore clear to the world. In a since-deleted Instagram post (via Today), Spears reminisced about being starstruck when she met the "50 First Dates" star, calling her one of the "most beautiful people" she had ever laid eyes upon. Spears even claimed that she "went mute" when meeting Barrymore.

Barrymore, a child superstar like Spears, was equally enthusiastic in her response. Speaking with cohost Ross Matthews in an April 12 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," she revealed that when show staffers rushed over to attain her response to the post, she didn't react immediately. The visibly flattered Barrymore explained, "I want to be thoughtful, I want to read every word she says ... I really want to choose my words the right way, I'm so excited." Barrymore is also eagerly anticipating Spears' reported book deal. As she said on "The Drew Barrymore Show," 'It's just a brilliant way for us to be invited into her world."

Given the stars' mutual admiration, it is no surprise what Barrymore recently declared as her wish for Spears and "The Drew Barrymore Show."