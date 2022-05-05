Prince William Is Just As Desperate For A Spice Girls Reunion As The Rest Of Us

It appears there is an ongoing demand for a reunion from the Spice Girls. After all, the '90s girl group quickly became an international sensation.

After calling it a day in the early 2000s, all five original members — Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham — returned to stage in 2007 for a world tour, per The Guardian. The "Say You'll Be There" hitmakers released a new single, "Headlines (Friendship Never Ends)," and even appeared in their own Christmas commercials for Tesco. It wouldn't be until the Olympics Closing Ceremony in London in 2012 that the pop phenoms performed on a stage together again. As of this writing, that still remains the last time Beckham, sometimes referred to as Posh Spice, performed with her band members. In 2019, the Spice Girls made another comeback without Beckham, performing in stadiums across the U.K. and Ireland. Despite being one person down, their tour was a huge hit with fans, selling 700,000 tickets and making a £200 (~$248) million profit, per The Sun. During the middle of the tour, Bunton took to Instagram to thank the Spice Girls fans "for making this the most amazing experience."

With ongoing rumors that the group might be getting together for another reunion, it appears Prince William in particular is keen to have them on stage again.