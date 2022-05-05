Prince William Is Just As Desperate For A Spice Girls Reunion As The Rest Of Us
It appears there is an ongoing demand for a reunion from the Spice Girls. After all, the '90s girl group quickly became an international sensation.
After calling it a day in the early 2000s, all five original members — Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham — returned to stage in 2007 for a world tour, per The Guardian. The "Say You'll Be There" hitmakers released a new single, "Headlines (Friendship Never Ends)," and even appeared in their own Christmas commercials for Tesco. It wouldn't be until the Olympics Closing Ceremony in London in 2012 that the pop phenoms performed on a stage together again. As of this writing, that still remains the last time Beckham, sometimes referred to as Posh Spice, performed with her band members. In 2019, the Spice Girls made another comeback without Beckham, performing in stadiums across the U.K. and Ireland. Despite being one person down, their tour was a huge hit with fans, selling 700,000 tickets and making a £200 (~$248) million profit, per The Sun. During the middle of the tour, Bunton took to Instagram to thank the Spice Girls fans "for making this the most amazing experience."
With ongoing rumors that the group might be getting together for another reunion, it appears Prince William in particular is keen to have them on stage again.
Prince William wants a reunion with Posh Spice included
It goes without saying that superfans of the Spice Girls really really want another reunion from their favorite pop group. With that being said, it seems Prince William himself is down for another too.
As previously reported by The Sun, Mel B was handed over her MBE by William at Buckingham Palace for her work as patron of domestic violence charity Women's Aid on May 4 and was able to have a chat with the Duke of Cambridge. "William told me, 'I'm so delighted that it's me giving you this,'" the "Viva Forever" hitmaker told the newspaper. "And he asked, 'Will you get the Spice Girls back together?' I told him I was having dinner with Victoria that evening and he said, 'Oh good, I'll work on David then.'" Please do, Prince William!
This isn't the first time a reunion has made headlines in recent months. In February, The Sun reported an inside source revealing that bosses at the BBC want all five original members of the group to perform at Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee concert on June 4. However, nothing has yet been confirmed. During a 2020 interview on "The One Show," Mel C shared she wished she could confirm if another tour was going to take place for the group's 25th anniversary. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, she revealed they couldn't plan for one. However, she left fans with a glimmer of hope, saying, "We would love to do more shows."