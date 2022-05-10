YouTube Star Lizzy Capri Talks Acting In Crown Lake, Creating Content, And Giving Back - Exclusive Interview

Yeah. And what do you feel was the biggest adjustment going from making your own videos versus this produced show?

So I think the biggest change was that it's literally the opposite of what I'm so used to. I'm used to holding my own camera or directing and producing and coming up with the outline, coming up with the ideas, even into post-production of editing. I don't edit anymore, but going through the edits, revising, all that kind of stuff. And so it was really weird to be super hands-off and kind of being thrown into the mix of everything, whereas I'm used to kind of knowing everything that's going on and being a part of every single step of the way. And so the whole thing is just totally different than what I'm used to, which was a really cool experience. But at the same time, it was weird not knowing like, okay, like I'm going to have no idea what this is really going to look like in post-production. Because I don't see what's behind the camera. I don't see how they're editing it. And so it was cool to see the final product too, and see how it all came together.

Was it at all difficult not being as in control as you're used to?

Yeah. In a way, because with my own content, I do have a lot of control over, let's say the angles or what makes it to the final edit. And so if I was like, "oh, that wasn't the best take," it's hard for me ... Like, yeah, I could do it again, but it's hard for me to see it because normally I'll rewatch a scene. If I'm like, "okay, I really think we should rewatch it and maybe do another take," if I didn't like it. And that just didn't exist at all in this world. So it was definitely weird.

What was it like working with a bigger cast? Did you feel like you were able to get close to most of them?

Yeah, so actually, a lot of them, since they come from social media backgrounds, I had either met them prior or knew of them. And so it was really cool to see them and hang out with them. And it's nice because when we're in that setting, I personally think there's not as much stress because I'm not thinking about all these different aspects about the video, and I can just be there as talent. There's definitely the stress of the acting portion that I was a little bit freaking out about, but I think it turned out really great. And so yeah, it was a really cool setting to hang out with people that I had collaborated with before or have seen on Instagram or social media before. And so it was cool to meet everyone. Everyone's super friendly and super nice.