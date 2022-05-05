Taylor Swift May Have Just Dropped Her Biggest Hint Yet About Her Next Album Rerecording
Cat lover and musical icon Taylor Swift started an all-out war against Scooter Bruan after he purchased the rights to her masters in 2019. "For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and 'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in," Swift explained in a 2019 Tumblr post. "I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future." As it turned out, Braun was the one who out-bid Swift. In the Tumblr post, Swift went on to detail how Bruan had mistreated her over the years and the fact that he now profits from her hard work. "This is my worst-case scenario," she wrote.
Never one to take something like this lying down, Swift began releasing her old albums one by one, this time under her ownership. First, Swift dropped two new albums, "Folklore" and "Evermore" in 2020. Those were quickly followed by two re-recorded drops, "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" and "Red (Taylor's Version)," in 2021.
Since then, nothing. Swift's ravenous fan base has been patiently waiting for an update since November. Looks like they could be in luck, as some are claiming Swift is dropping hints about her next big release.
Taylor Swift has been a busy gal
Taylor Swift's fourth record, "1989," marked a turning point in her career. It cemented her as more than just a country music star, as she'd become a full-fledged pop icon, per GQ. Therefore, ever since Swift began the laborious process of rerecording, reproducing, and rereleasing her catalog, Swifties have been eagerly awaiting news of "1989." It looks like that might happen sooner rather than later thanks to Swift's most recent Instagram announcement.
On May 5, Swift posted the trailer for "The Summer I Turned Pretty," accompanied by the rerecording of a "1989" song, "This Love," which she noted would be dropping at midnight. Swift notably did not mention a release date for an upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)," but its likely that's what she's hinting at with this new song.
It seems incredible that Swift could have found time to re-record "1989" along with numerous vaulted tracks (as she did with her last re-releases) in the past year, given just how busy she's been. She's written and recorded a new song for the film adaptation of "Where the Crawdads Sing," nabbed a role in an upcoming film, and won some Grammys with her boyfriend (and oft-rumored fiance) Joe Alwyn. And, although she spent her teens and twenties far too busy to go to college, Swift will be awarded an honorary doctorate from New York University in May, per Variety. Who knows, maybe she'll perform some "1989" tunes at the ceremony.