Taylor Swift May Have Just Dropped Her Biggest Hint Yet About Her Next Album Rerecording

Cat lover and musical icon Taylor Swift started an all-out war against Scooter Bruan after he purchased the rights to her masters in 2019. "For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and 'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in," Swift explained in a 2019 Tumblr post. "I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future." As it turned out, Braun was the one who out-bid Swift. In the Tumblr post, Swift went on to detail how Bruan had mistreated her over the years and the fact that he now profits from her hard work. "This is my worst-case scenario," she wrote.

Never one to take something like this lying down, Swift began releasing her old albums one by one, this time under her ownership. First, Swift dropped two new albums, "Folklore" and "Evermore" in 2020. Those were quickly followed by two re-recorded drops, "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" and "Red (Taylor's Version)," in 2021.

Since then, nothing. Swift's ravenous fan base has been patiently waiting for an update since November. Looks like they could be in luck, as some are claiming Swift is dropping hints about her next big release.