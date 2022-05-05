Former Miss USA's Mother Reveals Her Haunting Last Text

April Simpkins, mother of 2019 Miss USA winner Cheslie Kryst, opened up about her daughter's death on the latest episode of Facebook Watch's "Red Table Talk." Simpkins finds it "healing" to talk about Kryst, who she described as her "best friend." During the episode, she shared that Kryst, 30, attempted suicide in her "early 20s," and the two grew closer after that incident.

Simpkins then revealed that Kryst sent her a chilling text before her death. She sent the message when the mom was at a workout class, knowing she wouldn't see it right away. "First, I'm sorry. By the time you get this, I won't be alive anymore. And it makes me even more sad to write this because I know it will hurt you the most," Kryst wrote to Simpkins. She continued, in part, "You've done nothing wrong. You've done everything right ... I've fought against depression for a long time, but it's won this time around." In the lengthy text, Kryst also told Simpkins, "Feel free to share this message," so that people could know she was "the best mom to me that I could ever have hoped for."

The family continues to honor Kryst's legacy and even celebrated the former attorney's 31st birthday on April 28. Ahead of the birthday, Kryst's family also noted that Dress for Success, Wake Forest University School of Law, University of South Carolina, and The Deal's List have set up charitable funds in her honor.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.