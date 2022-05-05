How Alex Trebek's Family Is Working To Ensure His Legacy

As much as we all still miss Alex Trebek — the legendary and universally beloved host of "Jeopardy!", who died at age 80 in November of 2020 (per his New York Times obituary) — we have to acknowledge that no one can miss him as much as his family surely does. But even after tragedy, life goes on, and the late host's family has chosen to honor his memory in the most powerful way.

Trebek's incredible 37 years as host of the long-running game show made him a household name. And he continued to host "Jeopardy!" even after he announced that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on the show in 2019. One year later, Trebek tragically died of the disease, and was replaced by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings as co-hosts.

Now, his family is doing what they can to help others diagnosed with the same cancer in his memory, and yes, we're all crying a little bit.