Former General Hospital Star Steve Burton Reveals Unexpected Personal News
Former "General Hospital" star Steve Burton has opened up to fans about a recent family shakeup. The transparency isn't surprising, as Burton was honest about his "General Hospital" firing, revealing in November 2021 that he got let go due to not meeting the production's COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Burton, who played Jason Morgan, explained on Instagram, "I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me."
While leaving the long-running soap opera was difficult and not what Burton had initially wanted, he said at the time he was optimistic for the future and what it might hold. And seemingly, the soap heavyweight had a lot to be thankful for at the time, including his wife, Sheree Burton, and their three children. But while Burton was hopeful for a fresh start, the star has since revealed seriously unexpected news affecting his family and their future.
Steve Burton dropped two bombshells
Taking to Instagram Stories on May 4, former "General Hospital" star Steve Burton revealed to fans he and his wife Sheree Burton are no longer together — and there's an even bigger twist to boot.
"I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated," Burton said of his marriage, which began in 1999, per USA Today. "She recently announced that she's expecting her fourth child. The child is not mine," Burton wrote. Wait, what? It's important to note Sheree has not announced the news publicly, or at least not on Instagram — which have since been deleted. So it's possible Burton's side of the story might not be accurate — but that didn't stop fans sharing their congratulations to Sheree, while also sharing their support for Steve. "I'm super sad to hear Steve & Sheree are not together anymore. But people, if you don't have anything decent to say – don't say anything at all. Stop bullying her. I don't even think Steve would want people acting like this," one fan commented on Sheree's since-deleted photo.
Once again, it's impossible to know what the full picture is, as Sheree hasn't shared her side with fans. But Burton claims all is okay, adding in his IG Stories, "We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time." Well, so much for the private part.