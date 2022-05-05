Former General Hospital Star Steve Burton Reveals Unexpected Personal News

Taking to Instagram Stories on May 4, former "General Hospital" star Steve Burton revealed to fans he and his wife Sheree Burton are no longer together — and there's an even bigger twist to boot.

"I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated," Burton said of his marriage, which began in 1999, per USA Today. "She recently announced that she's expecting her fourth child. The child is not mine," Burton wrote. Wait, what? It's important to note Sheree has not announced the news publicly, or at least not on Instagram — which have since been deleted. So it's possible Burton's side of the story might not be accurate — but that didn't stop fans sharing their congratulations to Sheree, while also sharing their support for Steve. "I'm super sad to hear Steve & Sheree are not together anymore. But people, if you don't have anything decent to say – don't say anything at all. Stop bullying her. I don't even think Steve would want people acting like this," one fan commented on Sheree's since-deleted photo.

Once again, it's impossible to know what the full picture is, as Sheree hasn't shared her side with fans. But Burton claims all is okay, adding in his IG Stories, "We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time." Well, so much for the private part.