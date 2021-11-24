Steve Burton Makes It Clear Why He Got Fired From General Hospital

After weeks of speculation, "General Hospital" star Steve Burton confirmed his exit from the show. Rumors swirled he would be leaving the soap opera and his role of Jason Morgan due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and on November 23, he took to Instagram to tell his fans what really went wrong.

Burton's message came after fellow "General Hospital" star Ingo Rademacher got let go over the vaccine mandate, as Variety detailed. His final episode as Jasper "Jax" Jacks already aired by that point. Rademacher had been quite vocal about his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, leaving no doubt regarding his opposition to the looming mandate. That contrasted with Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis), who in October tweeted she was "very proud to work on the ONLY Daytime Soap that has required that all performers, staff and crew be vaccinated." Variety reported that the mandate went into effect for "General Hospital" staff on November 1, and up until Burton's Instagram messages to fans, he had remained silent on the issue.

Now Burton is speaking out and sharing his perspective on how the mandate led to his firing.