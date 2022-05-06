Stephan And Paige From Love In The Jungle Dish On Challenges, Attraction, And Love In The Wild - Exclusive Interview

With the show's premiere, you guys are both about to be reality TV stars. Have you guys watched a lot of reality TV before this? How do you guys feel ahead of the premiere?

Stephan: Funny enough, honestly, I actually just started getting into reality TV myself. I actually thought it was pretty interesting how uncomfortable you kind of had to be, to be in this situation. But I did see a lot of people really go through transitions doing a lot of those situations too. So I thought that was a kind of a cool dynamic I had and try to explore for myself. I had a friend [who] actually did a show, "Are You The One," my friend Kenya. So I actually got [to] kind of pick her brain a little bit [about] how the situation was and she gave me some good advice going in. So that really helped ease my whole anxiety going in, so I think that was really helpful.

Paige: I think for me, I never watch reality TV. For me, I would just cringe, I'd be like, "There's no way you fell in love in like two days," I never watched it, but people always reached out to me and they'd be like, "Paige, you're so entertaining. You need to be on reality TV. You're just a big personality." I'm like, "Oh sure, why not? It'd be cool." And I think the coolest part about doing reality TV is that you can be 110% yourself and that is what they want.

It's so cool to just be Paige and people love it. It was such a cool experience just being on set, making friends with everyone, and just being in that environment. And I personally grew a ton from it and learned a lot about myself. And it's also super nerve wracking because I was myself fully, I didn't hold back at all, and now I get to rewatch it and I'm going to be like, "Oh my God," cringing at myself. So I'm nervous, but I'm super excited at the same time.

I got to see the first two episodes, which ended with a cliffhanger. Without getting into any spoilers, do you guys each have something that we should expect to see for the rest of your time in the jungle?

Paige: I have lot of lines that I say, I feel like. I call myself a sweaty b***h. I just make fun of myself because it was so hot in the jungle. And we were always just sweating so much, so instead of people making fun of me, I just started making fun of myself. I was like, "Sweaty b***h." I'm trying to think. I don't know, we were wild.

Stephan: I think that's an understatement, honestly. But I think it's just going to be fun to see it all back, because everybody got to experience their own thing. I had my own experience, but I just want to see it through the lens of everybody else's that happened simultaneously, kind of seeing what their process was like doing everything. So I'm really excited to see what that's going to be like.

And the people who come in and leave.

Stephan: Yeah, and the confessionals for sure. I'm looking forward to [that] because of the fact that we couldn't talk, I really wanted see what was going on behind the scenes.

Paige: Yeah ... we all obviously remember what we did and what we saw. [There's] a ton of stuff that we don't know about [like] what other people said about us or how things played out in other people's minds, so it'll be really interesting to see it all ... and relive the whole experience.