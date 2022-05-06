Leonardo DiCaprio Just Found Himself In The Middle Of An Unexpected Feud

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the world's best-known environmentalists, having been actively engaged in the cause for nearly 25 years. The Oscar-winning actor established his conservation-focused foundation in 1998, shortly after then-Vice President Al Gore introduced DiCaprio to the issue of climate change at the White House. "He says, 'If you want to get involved in environmental issues, this is something not a lot of people are talking about,'" DiCaprio recalled in a 2015 interview with Wired, adding that Gore stressed it was the "single greatest threat to humanity that we've ever had."

From then on, DiCaprio jumped into the nonprofit world. In his role as an environmental activist, "The Revenant" star became no stranger to rubbing shoulders with politicians. That includes polarizing world leaders, like the Russian president. In fact, DiCaprio impressed Vladimir Putin in 2010, when the "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" actor overcame a host of travel-related obstacles to attend a tiger-conservation conference in St. Petersburg, BBC reported. "A person with less stable nerves could have decided against coming, could have read it as a sign — that it was not worth going," Putin said of DiCaprio at the submit.

But that exposure has put DiCaprio on both the dispensing and receiving end of public criticism. As HuffPost noted, he was always quick to call out former President Donald Trump's climate change stance and 45 pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement. His activism hasn't struck a nerve just on national soil, though.