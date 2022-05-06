The Baffling Amount Of Money Phil Mickelson Lost Gambling

Phil Mickelson is one of the greatest golfers of all-time, and one of the most successful. His net worth is estimated at $300 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. In addition to his exploits on the green, the man known as "Lefty" has developed a reputation as someone who likes to spice up a golf round with a wager or two.

While shooting a practice round during the 2014 Masters Tournament, Mickelson placed a $1 dollar bet with a nearby fan who thought the golfer would miss a short shot, per SB Nation. When Mickelson failed to convert the putt, he was reportedly forced to borrow a dollar from a caddy because he was not carrying any small bills. Over the years, Mickelson was known to bet much higher amounts when playing against fellow pros. Gearing up for the British Open in 2010, Mickelson played a round with golf pro Nick Watney. Mickelson suggested they play for $1,000, and Watney reluctantly agreed. Mickelson won the round, and after Watney handed over American cash, Mickelson protested. "This is Britain," Mickelson said, according to a 2015 ESPN article. "I need pounds," the former PGA Tour champ insisted.

In 2016, golfer Ryan Ruffels — then 17 years old — recalled a secret match with Mickelson where he took $5,000 off the veteran pro, per The Sydney Morning Herald. However, that couple grand was only a fraction of the gambling losses Mickelson reportedly tallied over the years.