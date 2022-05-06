Maya Vander Shares Her Wishes For The Future After Devastating Pregnancy Loss

"Selling Sunset" star Maya Vander shared some devastating news with fans in December 2021. "Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I'll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box... I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never [imagined would] happen to me," Maya captioned an Instagram photo at the time. She and her husband David Miller were looking forward to adding a third child to their family and were left heartbroken when they found out that their son, whom they had named Mason, didn't make it.

While filming Season 5 of the hit Netflix show, Vander was pregnant with baby Mason. "I knew at some point, I have to obviously share because I can't hide the fact that I didn't have a baby," Vander told E! News of her decision to share her pregnancy loss publicly. On the "Selling Sunset" reunion, Vander revealed what caused her baby's death. It was "a bad accident with the [umbilical] cord, mixed with some swallowed placenta," she said, according to Metro. And while it is still a very emotional subject for Vander, she has been open to talking about it and even provided an update on her hopes for the future.