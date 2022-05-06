John Mulaney Gave Pete Davidson Some Hilarious Advice For His Kanye West Feud

Even before Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian became Instagram official, drama unfolded for the couple as Kanye "Ye" West publicly attacked his ex-wife's new beau. On the song "Eazy," which was released on January 16, Ye rapped, "I can beat Pete Davidson's a**." Fortunately, the "Saturday Night Live" star was able to take the menacing lyrics in stride. "Pete thinks it's totally hilarious," a source told Page Six at the time. There was even a silver lining for the new couple. "The whole craziness with Kanye last week has brought Kim and Pete closer," the source added.

Later that month, it was alleged that the "Donda" artist was spreading rumors that Davidson had contracted AIDS, but people in Ye's camp called that claim "nonsense," per TMZ. In February, the rapper took to Instagram to lash out against Kardashian's new boyfriend. Ye posted a screenshot to Instagram (that was since deleted) of an alleged text conversation between him and Davidson. "And you as a man. I'd never get in the way of your children. It's a promise," the comedian purportedly wrote, per Hollywood Life.

Shortly after, Ye asked his Instagram followers to bash "The King of Staten Island" actor if they happened to cross paths. "If anyone loves me and my family if you see Skete in real life scream at yhe looser at the top of your lungs and say 'Kimye' forever," the rapper wrote, per Billboard. This led to one of Davidson's comic friends imparting hilarious words of wisdom about the public conflict.