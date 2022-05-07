Jane Fonda Reveals One Task Dolly Parton Tries To Do Every Day
Dolly Parton is an icon, we already know that. The star, who's in her 70s (yes, 70s!), has continued to defy her age, releasing music well into her seventieth decade with no signs of slowing down. In fact, she may actually never retire. "I don't know why I'd ever want to stop. Especially after you get older, you need things to do I'd rather wear out than rust out. You only have one life," she told The Times in a 2020 interview, adding, "No, I won't retire."
The "Here You Come Again" hitmaker shared a similar sentiment to The Sun in 2017, joking that not only will she not retire she's never going to look any older, either. "I just love what I do, love who I am and I love the things that I'm able to accomplish. I've got so much left to do and I keep fearing I might run out of time before I get it all done, but I look like a cartoon anyway so I think I'll look the same if I am 80 or 90," she quipped at the time.
But what's the big secret to the (almost) always positive Parton's age defying life? Well, her longtime friend and "9 to 5" co-star Jane Fonda has just revealed what may be the secret to the singer's long and happy life and how she also spreads so much joy to others — and it's something we can certainly get behind.
Dolly Parton's daily guffaw
If you've ever dreamed of hanging out with Dolly Parton (because, well, let's be honest, who hasn't), you may be happy to know that an evening spent with the country superstar may be more hilarious than you could imagine. Jane Fonda got candid about the one thing her friend tries to do every single day during a May 6 episode of "The View," revealing that all Parton wants is make everybody laugh. Aww.
Speaking about what happens when she reunites with Parton and their "9 to 5" co-star Lily Tomlin, Fonda revealed that "there's a lot of laughing" that goes on, sharing, "You can't be around Dolly without laughing so hard you have to cross your legs." As for that secret daily routine? Fonda added, "She told me once that she makes sure that before the sun sets and people go to bed that they've had a guffaw. A real big laugh. And that's who she is. She's fabulous." Just when we thought we couldn't love her more!
Parton has previously opened up about how important it is in her life to have a good laugh, telling "Today" in 2020, "Even right now during these times I've been making jokes about some of the stuff. People say, 'Oh you shouldn't be talking about that.' I say, 'Oh, I know it's no laughing matter what's going on, but laughter truly is the best medicine.'" That it is, that it is.