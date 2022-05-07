Jane Fonda Reveals One Task Dolly Parton Tries To Do Every Day

Dolly Parton is an icon, we already know that. The star, who's in her 70s (yes, 70s!), has continued to defy her age, releasing music well into her seventieth decade with no signs of slowing down. In fact, she may actually never retire. "I don't know why I'd ever want to stop. Especially after you get older, you need things to do I'd rather wear out than rust out. You only have one life," she told The Times in a 2020 interview, adding, "No, I won't retire."

The "Here You Come Again" hitmaker shared a similar sentiment to The Sun in 2017, joking that not only will she not retire she's never going to look any older, either. "I just love what I do, love who I am and I love the things that I'm able to accomplish. I've got so much left to do and I keep fearing I might run out of time before I get it all done, but I look like a cartoon anyway so I think I'll look the same if I am 80 or 90," she quipped at the time.

But what's the big secret to the (almost) always positive Parton's age defying life? Well, her longtime friend and "9 to 5" co-star Jane Fonda has just revealed what may be the secret to the singer's long and happy life and how she also spreads so much joy to others — and it's something we can certainly get behind.