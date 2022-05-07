Inside The Death Of YouTube Star Kevin Samuels

Kevin Samuels, a self-proclaimed lifestyle and relationship expert, has died at age 56. Per TMZ, the YouTube star was found unresponsive on May 5 by the EMS following a call reporting an injured person. In a report by the Atlanta Police Department, the call was initiated by Ortencia Alcantara, the woman with whom Samuels supposedly spent the previous night. The famous YouTuber had reportedly complained of chest pain and eventually fell on Alcantara, who then put a call through to the paramedics. Upon their arrival, paramedics performed CPR on Samuels and later transported him to Piedmont Hospital.

Confirming his death, Samuels' mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, told NBC News that she found out about her son's passing like every other person — through the internet. "That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out," she told the outlet in a phone call. "I didn't even know. I hadn't even been notified," Samuels-Burch added. "All I'm doing is requesting that people pray for us."

But, while Samuels' death has left many people sad, some are choosing to hold on to his controversial legacy.