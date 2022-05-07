Inside The Death Of YouTube Star Kevin Samuels
Kevin Samuels, a self-proclaimed lifestyle and relationship expert, has died at age 56. Per TMZ, the YouTube star was found unresponsive on May 5 by the EMS following a call reporting an injured person. In a report by the Atlanta Police Department, the call was initiated by Ortencia Alcantara, the woman with whom Samuels supposedly spent the previous night. The famous YouTuber had reportedly complained of chest pain and eventually fell on Alcantara, who then put a call through to the paramedics. Upon their arrival, paramedics performed CPR on Samuels and later transported him to Piedmont Hospital.
Confirming his death, Samuels' mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, told NBC News that she found out about her son's passing like every other person — through the internet. "That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out," she told the outlet in a phone call. "I didn't even know. I hadn't even been notified," Samuels-Burch added. "All I'm doing is requesting that people pray for us."
But, while Samuels' death has left many people sad, some are choosing to hold on to his controversial legacy.
Kevin Samuels held many controversial beliefs
As the internet collectively mourns the loss of Kevin Samuels, there are a number who remain unfazed. The reason? Well, let's just say the YouTube star knew how to brew drama — and that he did a lot. On his YouTube channel, which boasts more than a million subscribers, Samuels made several controversial comments, including calling single women over 35 "leftovers" during a livestream in April. Samuels also made headlines for describing Black women as unrealistic with their high standards. "Why are so many modern women holding out?" he asked in his last YouTube video. "What are you holding out for? Whatever it is, ladies, it ain't working, and the net result is you become a party of one."
Unsurprisingly, his snarky comments put him in the black book of many and now, even after his death, several social media users reacted as such. "Kevin Samuels was a menace," one person tweeted. "Nothing about his ideals actually made sense ... we're not celebrating his death we're just not mourning it." Another person wrote: "I don't rejoice over Kevin Samuels death. But to ask me as a black woman to be sad that a man who built his platform being a spokesperson for the misogynistic belittling of Black women is asinine." Regardless of his legacy, we wish his friends and family peace as they mourn his unexpected loss.