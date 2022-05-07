Vanderpump Rules Alum Faith Stowers Seemingly Calls Out Stassi Schroeder's Book Sales

If you're a "Vanderpump Rules" fan, then you're probably well-versed in the beef between Faith Stowers, the only Black SURver to be featured on the show, and Stassi Schroeder, the one-time SUR queen bee who was fired by Bravo in 2020 for falsely calling the police on Stowers. If you're not a "Vanderpump Rules" fan, well, now you know the gist of the feud's origin.

While everyone involved seemed to have basically moved on with their lives since then, the story was brought back to the surface thanks to the publication of Schroeder's new memoir, titled, "Off With My Head." In the book, Schroeder discusses her issues with Stowers, learning about racism, and getting fired in detail, per E! News. Now, as Schroeder announced on Instagram, the book is a New York Times best-seller.

So, is Stowers going to let Schroeder get the last word on all of this? Of course not! Schroeder's former coworker and bullying victim appeared to call her out in an Instagram story of her own, that may or may not have also been shading Schroeder's book sales.