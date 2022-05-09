Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Shares Daughter's Name Following Twin Son's Tragic Death

Hearts were broken everywhere when they learned that famous soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, had lost their son during childbirth. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," the couple revealed in a joint statement to Instagram on April 18. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," they continued.

Following the tragic news, many flooded the comments section to offer up words of support and encouragement. "Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time," the Manchester United Club penned from their official Instagram account. Meanwhile, legendary sprinter Usain Bolt offered up three praying hands emojis to the grieving parents.

But now we're learning more about the baby girl who has provided her parents with hope in the midst of such devastating circumstances... including her name.