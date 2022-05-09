Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Shares Daughter's Name Following Twin Son's Tragic Death
Hearts were broken everywhere when they learned that famous soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, had lost their son during childbirth. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," the couple revealed in a joint statement to Instagram on April 18. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," they continued.
Following the tragic news, many flooded the comments section to offer up words of support and encouragement. "Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time," the Manchester United Club penned from their official Instagram account. Meanwhile, legendary sprinter Usain Bolt offered up three praying hands emojis to the grieving parents.
But now we're learning more about the baby girl who has provided her parents with hope in the midst of such devastating circumstances... including her name.
Welcome, Bella Esmeralda
On May 7, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, took to her Instagram account to reveal their newborn daughter's name.
"Bella Esmeralda," Rodríguez penned in the caption of the revelatory post along with a green heart emoji and the numbers "180422," referencing the baby's birthdate, April 18, 2022. The proud mother also included three photos of the peaceful newborn all decked out in pink designer duds while snoozing away in her bassinet. As you may recall, little Bella was able to come home from the hospital on April 24. "Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us," Ronaldo gushed in another joint Instagram post for the couple. "We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we've just welcomed into this world," he added.
Welcome to the world, Bella Esmeralda.