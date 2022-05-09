Love In The Jungle Stars On Why Their New Discovery+ Show Is Different - Exclusive

Dating in the 21st century is hard. Between the pressures of social media, existential dread, and of course chemistry and compatibility, it can be hard to find someone who can make it all work. It's no wonder that, feeling exhausted by the scene, so many people have turned to reality television to see if they can find the one. After all, even if it doesn't work out, at least we can get some good entertainment! Discovery+'s new series "Love in the Jungle" certainly delivers on the amusement factor, and its concept offers a refreshing –– and wild -– twist on the dating show format.

The show's sexy singles take a page from the animal kingdom by choosing an animal and communicating nonverbally, impressing lovers by competing in games modeled after mating rituals. As two of its stars told Nicki Swift in an exclusive interview, it certainly wasn't easy, but it may have been worth it nonetheless. "It was just such a cool concept," Paige, who played as a starfish, said. "I personally love animals and I really wanted to just kind of dig into that and try something different because I was single for three years and nothing was working."

Stephan –– the bee –– echoed the sentiment. "I've just tried everything out under the sun," he confessed. "I saw this as a little bit outlandish, but it's still an opportunity to kind of break that simulation, to try to go into this jungle situation that none of us know what's going to happen."