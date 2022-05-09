How Sofía Reyes Feels About Working With Women In The Music Industry - Exclusive Interview

Mexican star Sofía Reyes has been active on the music scene for over a decade. In that time, she's earned herself a number of hits and worked with a variety of megastars. In 2014, her breakthrough single "Muévelo" with Reggaeton rapper Wisin was the first of many exciting collaborations to come. Four years later, Reyes released one of her biggest songs to date, "1, 2, 3," with Jason Derulo and De La Ghetto, which boasts more than 687 million YouTube views for its music video.

After making fans wait five long years, Reyes finally dropped her long-awaited second studio album, "Mal de Amores," in February. "It took me six years to put the album together and it's a really fun album," she told Nicki Swift in an exclusive interview. "I definitely feel proud of myself and my team, everyone that was a part of this process and this journey. I love it. I feel like I got to try new sounds, explore new sounds, and find myself as a person, and as an artist through it."

Now that fans have been able to enjoy the album, Reyes admitted she has been receiving the reception she hoped it would get. "People are connecting with the album, which is beautiful," she explained. "I just came from Argentina and Colombia, I was in Chile as well, in Mexico City, and I was performing the songs, new songs even, for the first time and everyone was singing along with the lyrics. It's been a really good experience and a really good feeling. I feel very, very grateful."

Unsurprisingly, the "Idiota" hitmaker's album includes a range of collabs, some of which are with her female contemporaries.